Drone delivery! Zenit St Petersburg star Malcolm receives Player of Month award by drone in quarantine (VIDEO)

Delivering goods to those in quarantine in the current climate is paramount to all, and Zenit St Petersburg are no exception, having made sure their Player of the Month didn't go without his award, delivering the gong by drone.

Brazilian midfielder Malcolm has been a revelation for Zenit since joining from Spanish giants Barcelona last year and won the Player of the Month award at the Russian Premier League club for March.

The only problem was, with the whole squad in quarantine, the award couldn't be delivered, so the club found a creative way to crown their star player.

A special message from Malcom #StayHomepic.twitter.com/244bH5EHAY — FC Zenit in English🌊 (@fczenit_en) April 10, 2020

"I've just received a message that I need to open a window." Malcolm says in the clip, unaware what his surprise could be.

A drone can be seen flying through Malcolm's window and landing in his apartment, scaring away the player's pet dog in the process.

"Whoa, that's powerful! I want to thank all the fans at Zenit FC for voting for me. I am very happy. Stay home. It is important," Malcolm says to camera.

If Malcolm's passes were delivered with as much precision, Zenit's number 8 could be in which a chance of winning more awards when the season restarts.