Arm-wrestling boxing - Thought you'd seen every brutal Russian 'sport'? Think again (VIDEO)

Thought that Russia had exhausted its options to invent outlandish and outrageous sports? Think again. Arm-wrestling boxing combines the two disciplines to produce the a new bizarre and brutal blood sport.

READ MORE: Lockdown! Siberian slapping champ Dumpling takes on Brazilian MMA beast in brutal JAIL face-off (VIDEO)

Hot on the heels of the Russian Slapping Championships phenomenon which rose to notoriety last year, arm-wrestling boxing sees competitors face off against each other other an arm wrestling table with a hand on each arm joined at the center.

Both wrestler-fighters wear a boxing glove on the other hand and attempt to fire off punches, which proves surprisingly difficult despite the proximity each other. Participants can choose whether to wear a protective helmet or fight without.

The sport was invented at the Siberian Power Show 2020 in Krasnoyarsk, the same event at which the Slapping Championships was born, which spawned a subsequent female version - the 'Booty Slapping Championships'.

READ MORE: 'We need this in the Olympics ASAP!': Russian 'male slapping championships' proves huge hit (VIDEO)

The sport's introduction at the show also saw an event open to girls, unlike the aforementioned Slapping Championships, which produced a less punishing spin off of its predecessor.

Will the sport make it to be recognized by UFC head honcho Dana White and be deemed potentially worthy of a place on the promotion's Fight Pass? Only time will tell.