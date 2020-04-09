UFC 249 CANCELED, all future events under promotion postponed due to Covid-19 - Dana White

The UFC 249 lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje has been canceled and all future bouts under the promotion suspended, president Dana White announced Thursday.

White said in a video interview that he made the decision after being asked by ESPN to stand down, having earlier been determined to push through with the event.

UFC President Dana White spoke to Brett Okamoto about #UFC249 no longer taking place on April 18. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/VRP5jL3k9J — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 9, 2020

Breaking the news for the broadcaster was Brett Okamoto, who spoke to the White and reported that the promotion chief said he was "ready to promote the event but things were taken out of his control."