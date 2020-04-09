 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UFC 249 CANCELED, all future events under promotion postponed due to Covid-19 - Dana White

9 Apr, 2020 22:35
The UFC 249 lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje has been canceled and all future bouts under the promotion suspended, president Dana White announced Thursday.

White said in a video interview that he made the decision after being asked by ESPN to stand down, having earlier been determined to push through with the event.

Breaking the news for the broadcaster was Brett Okamoto, who spoke to the White and reported that the promotion chief said he was "ready to promote the event but things were taken out of his control."

