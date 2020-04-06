 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after being taken to hospital for Covid-19 tests
OFFICIAL: Ferguson to face Gaethje in UFC 249 main event as Khabib sidelined in Russian coronavirus lockdown

6 Apr, 2020 19:27
OFFICIAL: Ferguson to face Gaethje in UFC 249 main event as Khabib sidelined in Russian coronavirus lockdown
© Getty Images / USA Today Sports
UFC 249 officially has a new headline fight after Dana White confirmed Justin Gaethje will step in to face Tony Ferguson. Gaethje replaces lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is in coronavirus lockdown in Russia.

White confirmed the main event for the April 18 show, which he is adamant will go ahead despite coronavirus restrictions in place around the world.

"The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!," tweeted White, as he announced the pair would fight for the interim lightweight title. 

There is still no official word on the location of the event, but reports suggest it will be held on the West Coast of the US, potentially even on tribal lands which are not subject to state athletic commission jurisdiction. 

The headline act is now set however, and sees former interim lightweight champ Ferguson - who is on a 12-fight win streak stretching back seven years - face the hard-hitting Gaethje, who has won three on the spin and last defeated Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in September.

Coincidentally, Cerrone was also the opponent for Ferguson when he last stepped into the octagon at UFC 238 in June last year, with 'El Cucuy' defeating the veteran by TKO on a doctor's stoppage at the end of the second round. 

