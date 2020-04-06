OFFICIAL: Ferguson to face Gaethje in UFC 249 main event as Khabib sidelined in Russian coronavirus lockdown

UFC 249 officially has a new headline fight after Dana White confirmed Justin Gaethje will step in to face Tony Ferguson. Gaethje replaces lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is in coronavirus lockdown in Russia.

White confirmed the main event for the April 18 show, which he is adamant will go ahead despite coronavirus restrictions in place around the world.

"The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!," tweeted White, as he announced the pair would fight for the interim lightweight title.

The fight is signed and is 100% ON LIVE on ESPN somewhere on EARTH!!!! 😃@TonyFergusonXT vs @Justin_Gaethje is LIVE on @espn+ PPV April 18th for the interim lightweight belt! pic.twitter.com/aH44zg5K30 — Dana White (@danawhite) April 6, 2020

There is still no official word on the location of the event, but reports suggest it will be held on the West Coast of the US, potentially even on tribal lands which are not subject to state athletic commission jurisdiction.

The headline act is now set however, and sees former interim lightweight champ Ferguson - who is on a 12-fight win streak stretching back seven years - face the hard-hitting Gaethje, who has won three on the spin and last defeated Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in September.

Coincidentally, Cerrone was also the opponent for Ferguson when he last stepped into the octagon at UFC 238 in June last year, with 'El Cucuy' defeating the veteran by TKO on a doctor's stoppage at the end of the second round.

