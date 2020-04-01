World champ Kapas among NINE Hungarian swimmers to test positive for Covid-19

World champion and Olympic swimmer Boglárka Kapas is among nine members of the Hungarian national swimming team to have tested positive for Covid-19, the country's swimming association has confirmed.

The Hungarian Swimming Association announced on Tuesday that their swimmers had been tested and an unusually number of staff had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We tested everyone on the national swim team roster, as well as the staff working with the team, trainers, masseurs,” the statement read.

“Results keep coming in and as of Tuesday night nine were positive.”

Kapas posted a video to Instagram in which she confirmed she as yet had no symptoms and urged her fans to stay at home.

“I’ve been tested positive for Covid19. I don’t have any symptoms yet and that’s why it’s important for you to know that even if you feel healthy you can spread the virus. please be careful, stay at home and stay healthy,” the 26-year-old.

Kapas, an elite all-round swimmer, clinched Olympic bronze in the 800m freestyle at the 2016 Rio Games and became 200m butterfly world champion in Gwangju, South Korea last year. She is also a six-time European champion.

Ironically, just days earlier Kapas joined dozens of athletes in quarantine to have posted a home workout video.

Despite the virus being particularly aggressive in Europe, where deaths currently rank in the tens of thousands, on the continent, Hungary has around 500 recorded cases of coronavirus and 20 deaths.