Time for a rematch? Golf ace Phil Mickelson says he's 'working on' potential head-to-head rematch with Tiger Woods

American golfer Phil Mickelson has excited golf fans around the world after hinting at the possibility of another head-to-head showdown with longtime rival and golfing superstar, Tiger Woods.

Mickelson was asked on Twitter about the possibility of a round of golf against Woods being live streamed in the near future, and the left-hander replied, "Working on it."

Mickelson's post prompted a slew of replies, including one fan, who begged him not to tease his fans.

But rather than play down his initial comment, Mickelson doubled down instead.

"I don't tease," replied the 49-year-old.

"I'm kinda a sure thing."

Mickelson and Woods faced off in a $9 million exhibition matchup at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas in November 2018, with five-time major winner Mickelson winning the head-to-head matchup after four playoff holes.

Last year, Mickelson stated his interest in a possible rematch with Woods, perhaps with the addition of celebrity playing partners.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, "I really enjoyed it.

"I hope that Tiger and I will do more events like that in the future with partners, because we didn't have enough talking between us and I think that a partner will have more interaction.

"They could be other athletes, that would bring a certain element, too."

The PGA Tour, like so many other sporting competitions, is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Masters and PGA Championship have also both been postponed as a result of the ongoing crisis.

But if Mickelson's hint has any substance to it, golf fans could be set for another titanic head-to-head matchup once the sports world gets back up and running again.