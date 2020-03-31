'Making sure I still know how to hit trick shots': Swiss ace Roger Federer making the most of his time in lockdown (VIDEO)

It may be some time before Roger Federer hits a tennis ball in anger again with sports across the globe canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Swiss star isn't letting the time away from the court dull his skills.

Federer, 38, is currently at home in the Swiss mountains as he follows advice from health experts across the world to remain in isolation until the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

There is currently no indication when the world's fourth-ranked player will be able to return to the court again, but the Swiss superstar is apparently using the enforced isolation to brush up on some of the cheekier elements of his game.

A video released to Federer's Twitter page shows him on a snowy practice court, where he runs through an array of trick shots, first through his legs and then behind his back before finishing the 20-second clip with a powerful forehand, along with the caption, "Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots."

The video, which has almost four million views since it was posted, and comes just six weeks after he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in a bid to overcome a niggling injury.

He had stated that he was targeting the grass-court season as a date for his return from injury. But, with the majority of this summer's major sporting events like the Tokyo Olympics and the European Championships having already been canceled, it appears likely that this summer's tournaments - including Wimbledon - will also fall victim to the coronavirus.

Some tennis analysts suggest that any prolonged absence from competitive tennis may well have a negative impact on veteran player Federer.

"I think for Federer when you have played 20 years and then don't hit tennis balls for a month or two, it's not going to make any difference – as he showed a couple of years ago," former British player Barry Cowan told Sky Sports.

"But there comes a time at his age when you actually need to play competitively. Otherwise potentially the body might slow down. Federer will be the one concern for me."

Last week, Federer and his wife Mirka announced a $1 million donation to Swiss families threatened by the spread of the deadly coronavirus