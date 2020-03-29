Ex-Barcelona and Turkey goalkeeper Rustu Recber in 'critical moment' in hospital following coronavirus diagnosis

Former Turkey and Barcelona goalkeeper Rustu Recber is reported to be in a serious condition in hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19, according to his wife.

Rustu, 46, who is his country's most capped international of all time with 120 appearances, was taken to hospital on Saturday following his diagnosis his wife, Isil Recber, wrote on Instagram.

She added that neither she nor their children are permitted to visit as he is being treated in isolation. She also said that no other member of their immediate family has tested positive for the virus.

"This is a critical period and very difficult," Isil Recber wrote on the social media platform. "May God give a speedy recovery to all the patients, including my husband."

"While everything was normal, we are still in shock by the sudden and rapidly developing symptoms."

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose dramatically on Saturday from 16 to 108, with the number of confirmed cases now amounting to more than 7,400, according to Turkish health officials.

Recber made more than 240 appearances for Fenerbahce during a decade-long spell with the team beginning in 1993 before joining Barcelona but was unable to dislodge Victor Valdes from the first team. He returned to Fenerbahce officially in 2006 following a loan spell before seeing out his career with Besiktas until his retirement in 2012.

Both Fenerbahce and Barcelona has posted messages in support of Rustu on Twitter. "We convey our wishes for a speedy recovery to our former national team goalkeeper Rustu Recber who sported our jersey for many years; we wish for him to regain his health as soon as possible and hope to receive good news from him," the Turkish team wrote.

Barcelona, meanwhile, posted a message in Turkish which reads: "Get well Rustu! We love you and we as Barcelona stand with you!"