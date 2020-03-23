La Liga shut down INDEFINITELY due to coronavirus pandemic

Spanish top-flight football has officially been put on hold and play will remains suspended until the Spanish government advises the league it is safe to resume play.

A joint statement from La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) , stated that the nation's professional football leagues will go into a total shutdown until they receive official government clearance for the action to restart again.

"The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-La Liga Coordination Agreement agrees the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk," the statement began.

"Both the RFEF and La Liga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of football to the many families that are losing loved ones."

The Spanish top-flight continued play up to the weekend of March 7/8, after which a two-week suspension was imposed. But now the Spanish football authorities have confirmed that all professional football will be placed on hold until the COVID-19 crisis has averted.