'I am born from crazy mountains!' UFC 249 animation pokes fun at Khabib, Ferguson and Dana White in coronavirus vid (VIDEO)

With the sporting world at a standstill amid the global coronavirus pandemic, the MMA world is beginning to wonder whether the most jinxed fight in UFC history might get canceled for a FIFTH time.

The long-awaited fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson was all set to take place in Brooklyn on April 18 at UFC 249.

It's a matchup that has been booked FIVE times, with the previous four bookings all falling through due to illness and injury, including one freak accident involving Ferguson and a Fox Sports studio cable.

Now, thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Ferguson has been booked five times, and it has fallen through four times. Could the coronavirus make it five out of five?

MMA animator Mojahed Fudailat tells the story with some much-needed humor in his latest YouTube video.

The video features UFC president Dana White in a bio suit, Khabib, compete with papakha, and Ferguson, holding the baseball he brought with him to the recent UFC 249 press conference.

There's even an appearance at the end of the video from the "Voice of the Octagon" himself, Bruce Buffer as he announces the matchup everybody wants to see, but many now worry might not happen.

White, however, remains adamant that the fight will go ahead, even if it means taking the bout overseas. Whether that comes to fruition remains to be seen.

But one thing is clear, even with the coronavirus putting the sport of MMA on hold, people are STILL talking about Khabib vs. Ferguson.