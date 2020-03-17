‘Responsible & courageous’ Russia's Euro 2020 Organizing Committee chief Alexey Sorokin on decision to move tournament

UEFA Executive Committee member and head of Russia's Euro 2020 Organizing Committee Alexey Sorokin has hailed UEFA’s recent decision to reschedule the European football championship.

“The decision is responsible and courageous; it was taken unanimously by UEFA members. We have UEFA’s Executive Committee ruling, which was taken promptly and effectively during the meeting,” Sorokin said.

READ MORE: UEFA Euro 2020 POSTPONED to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic

UEFA decided to postpone the 2020 European Football Championship amid the global coronavirus pandemic during an emergency meeting on Tuesday. The tournament has been pushed back to 2021, with the competition now set to run from June 11 to July 11 next year.

The major European football tournament was set to be held for the first time ever continentally across Europe, with four matches scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg.

Also on rt.com 'We made the biggest sacrifice': UEFA president Ceferin says 'health number one priority' after Euro 2020 postponement

The coronavirus outbreak, which has swept across the world, has forced the suspension of all major competitions, including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixtures.