 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Deputy head of Japan's Olympic Committee tests positive for coronavirus

17 Mar, 2020 10:38
Get short URL
Deputy head of Japan's Olympic Committee tests positive for coronavirus
Philip FONG / AFP
The deputy head of Japan's Olympic Committee (JOC), Kozo Tashima, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is due to take place in the country this summer.

Tashima, 62, is also the president of the Japanese Football Association (JFA), and had traveled to Britain, the Netherlands and the United States on official business from late February to early March, according to Kyodo News.

As well as his domestic administrative roles, Tashima also sat on the FIFA board of directors.

RT
Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games is currently one of the few major international sporting events to still be going ahead as planned despite the COVID19 pandemic.

The Japanese government had been unanimous in their support to hold the event as planned in the last few days.

However, Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe on Monday gave the first hints the event could be postponed in comments made following a G-7 leaders’ video conference.

“I want to hold the Olympics and Paralympics perfectly, as proof that the human race will conquer the new coronavirus, and I gained support for that from the G-7 leaders,”he told reporters after the event, Time magazine reported.

The other major sporting event scheduled for this summer, the Euro 2020 championships, is expected to be officially postponed until 2021 by European football's governing body UEFA in an announcement on Tuesday.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies