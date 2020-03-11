'There is NO coronavirus it's all in the mind,' claims wrestling lothario as he plants kiss on female fan (VIDEO)

Wrestling lothario Angel Garza sensationally claimed the coronavirus outbreak was “all in the mind” after he smooched a fan on the sidelines at a recent WWE event in the Washington DC.

The Mexican star – who performs under a self-styled ladies’ man image – was seen cozying up to a woman in the crowd while making his way to the ring for Monday night’s edition of RAW at the Capital One Arena.

Garza, 27, held the delighted fan by the face before planting a kiss on her cheek – as he typically does on making his entrance.

But that prompted some social media users to ponder whether he was taking unnecessary risks amid the Covid-19 outbreak spreading around the world.

Garza slammed that notion with the dismissive attitude he applies to rivals inside the ring, tweeting that the coronavirus does not exist and claiming it’s “all in the mind.”

“Coronavirus does NOT exist everything is in the mind,” he wrote in Spanish.

El coronavirus NO existe todo está en la mente 😎😎😎🤪 https://t.co/3GULtVHnKg — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) March 10, 2020

The Mexican heartthrob followed that up with another tweet somewhat flippantly claiming he had “the perfect cure” for a virus which has killed thousands of people worldwide in the shape of his lips.

“Guess what!! I have the perfect cure for the CORONAVIRUS it’s just under my nose and above my chin,” he wrote.

Guess what!! I have the perfect cure for the CORONAVIRUS 😈😇 it’s just under my nose and above my chin 😎Adivina que!! Tengo la perfecta cura para el CORONAVIRUS 😈😇 y está justo abajo de mi nariz y arriba de mi barbilla 😎 @WWE@FOXSportsMX@WWEonFOXpic.twitter.com/7DrKITtPNx — Angel 😇 Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) March 10, 2020

The stats on the ongoing coronavirus crisis would beg to differ, though, with more than 120,000 being infected worldwide – the majority in the Chinese epicenter of the outbreak – and over 4,000 people killed.

The US has seen more than 1,00 cases recorded and 32 deaths at the time of writing.