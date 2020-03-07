 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘I ain’t playing’: LeBron James weighs in on games in EMPTY ARENAS due to virus crisis – the NBA won’t like his reply

7 Mar, 2020 17:40
LeBron James during game against New Orleans Pelicans ©  Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Asked about the NBA’s suggestion that, to cope with the expanding Covid-19 outbreak, players perform in front of only essential staff at games, LeBron James has come up with a brutally honest response.

James was asked about how he would feel scoring without screaming fans to cheer him on, after a memo from the NBA (about basketball teams possibly being restricted to playing games in front of essential staff only) was revealed through The Athletic.

“I ain’t playing if I ain’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates, and I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. So if I show up to an arena and there ain’t no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do,” the LA Lakers star said.

James not playing could be a reality for the NBA as concerns over coronavirus escalate. The league sent out a memo on Friday asking teams to be prepared “for the possibility of implementing temperature checks on players, team staff, referees, and anyone else who is essential to conducting such a game in the team’s arena.”

The memo also contained recommendations for players to avoid becoming infected with coronavirus, which included not taking items from fans and autograph-seekers.

