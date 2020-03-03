Cristiano Ronaldo 'jets in to Portugal to be with mother Dolores after she suffers stroke'

Cristiano Ronaldo has flown to Portugal to be with his mother Dolores after she suffered a stroke, according to reports in the Juventus star’s homeland.

The 65-year-old is said to be “conscious and stable” after being admitted to Dr Nelio Mendonca Hospital on the island of Madeira on Tuesday morning.

Ronaldo has not made any official comment, although mother-of-four Dolores is reported to have undergone a mechanical thrombectomy to remove a blood clot from an artery.

Ronaldo, 35, is believed to be planning to return to Italy on Wednesday, ready to face AC Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

The football star is close to his mother, often sharing images of the pair on his social media accounts.

Dolores has previously battled breast cancer after having a lump removed in 2007. Ronaldo later donated more than $100,000 for a cancer center at the hospital which saved her life.

However, Dolores revealed last year that she had since undergone more surgery on one of her breasts as well as radiotherapy.

Ronaldo lost his father, Jose Dinis Aveiro, in 2005 at the age of 52 after he died of liver failure following a battle with alcoholism.

The footballer is one of four siblings, along with elder sisters Elma and Lilianna Catia, and a brother named Hugo.

Ronaldo's boyhood club Sporting Lisbon have offered their support to the family, posting their best wishes to Dolores on their social media accounts.