'It runs counter to the values of our club': Manchester United condemn fans ejected from Chelsea game for alleged homophobic abuse

Manchester United Football Club has issued a statement after Chelsea FC alleged that a 'large group' of their supporters allegedly took part in homophobic chanting during the team's 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge earlier this week.

A statement published on Chelsea's official website said that the chanting from some sections of the United support was "unacceptable" and that it will "not be tolerated" by the club, after they said that some Manchester United supporters were ejected from the stadium during the game, while others had been denied entry.

Also on rt.com 'Unacceptable abuse': Three fans arrested for racist and homophobic abuse during Brighton vs Chelsea Premier League fixture

"At [Monday] night’s match a large group of Manchester United supporters made unacceptable homophobic chants," Chelsea said.

"A number of these away supporters were prevented from entering the stadium and others were ejected during the game. This behavior will not be tolerated at Chelsea Football Club.

"Those supporters will be banned from attending matches at Stamford Bridge in future and, in cooperation with Manchester United, we have passed the details of those supporters to them so they can take appropriate action."

Evidence of the alleged chanting was not immediately obvious during the broadcast of the game, which was won by United with goals from Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial in what was a hotly-contested game which again came with a dose of VAR drama after Chelsea had TWO goals ruled out by television officials.

However, what was a momentum-building victory for Ole Solkjaer's men has been marred somewhat by the actions of sections of their support.

Referencing the allegations, Manchester United issued a statement of their own in which they were heavily critical of those responsible among their travelling support for undermining the values of the club.

"Manchester United has a longstanding commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion, embodied through our #AllRedAllEqual initiative," they said in a statement. "We were the first club to sign up to the TeamPride coalition and continue to collaborate with Stonewall and other anti-discriminatory organisations in this area.

Also on rt.com Hosts Brazil fined for homophobic chants at Copa America

"Our fans were vocal as always in their support for the team on Monday night and we appreciate that loyal backing. However, this song directed against Chelsea FC – or any other club – by some of our fans runs counter to our values.

"We will continue to engage in campaigns to raise awareness and fight discrimination in all forms."