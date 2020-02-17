Running scared: Tokyo marathon to prevent 38,000 runners from taking part amid coronavirus fears

The Tokyo Marathon Foundation has announced that it will cancel the upcoming race for non-professional runners as the coronavirus outbreak continues to play havoc with sporting fixtures in the region.

Some 38,000 people had been scheduled to take part in the race on March 1 but the developing situation with regard to containing the spread of the virus has led to several sporting bodies cancelling upcoming events for fear of worsening its spread.

A week ago runners from China, where the outbreak began, were asked to refrain from competing. The race won't be impacted for the field of professional runners taking part, as the event counts as an Olympic trial race - meaning that the circuit will be run by just 176 athletes and 30 wheelchair athletes.

"We have been preparing for the Tokyo marathon 2020 while implementing preventive safety measures, however, now that a case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has been confirmed within Tokyo, we cannot continue to launch the event within the scale we originally anticipated," race organizers said.

This is the latest measure taken by sporting authorities in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus which has killed more than 1,700 people to date and infected tens of thousands more.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix in China was also axed on account of the virus, as were events like the Hong Kong Sevens international rugby tournament and the Singapore Yacht Show.

Concerns remain about the status of this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo amid fears that the virus could several impact the event, as well as convince athletes and fans alike to stay away from the region.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has stated that he will not consider postponing or cancelling the games but Shigeru Omi, a former regional director of the WHO, preached caution, saying: "There is no guarantee that the outbreak will come to an end before the Olympics because we have no scientific basis to be able to say that."