 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Breaking 12-year curse: Alexander Loginov wins first gold for Russia at 2020 IBU World Championships

15 Feb, 2020 15:44
Get short URL
Breaking 12-year curse: Alexander Loginov wins first gold for Russia at 2020 IBU World Championships
Alexander Loginov © Global Look Press / Matthias Balk
Russian biathlete Alexander Loginov has taken the first gold for his team at the 2020 IBU World Championships in Italy, finishing first in the men’s sprint on Saturday.

The 28-year-old displayed flawless shooting and completed the 10km race in 22 minutes 48.1 seconds to claim his maiden world title. France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet and Martin Fourcade earned silver and bronze respectively.

READ MORE: ‘Dodgy decision’: Russian biathlon official questions controversial doping bans for former stars

Clean shooting was a key factor in today’s win,” Loginov said after the race.

With that win, Loginov ended a 12-year losing streak for Russian male biathletes whose previous World Championships win dated back to 2008 when Maxim Chudov was unrivalled in the men’s sprint.

This was the first medal for team Russia at the 2020 IBU World Championships, which will conclude next week.

On Sunday, Loginov will open the men’s pursuit where the starting positions are based on the results of sprint, having a six-second advantage over Maillet.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies