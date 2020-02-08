WATCH: Brazil legend Kaka suffers NUTMEG HUMILIATION as he turns up for amateur game in London

Brazil legend Kaka graced such stages as the San Siro and Bernabeu during his illustrious playing career, but was spotted in slightly less salubrious surroundings on Saturday as he turned out for a 6-a-side in Hoxton, London.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan ace made an appearance for a kickaround in a local league as part of a promotional event – and promptly sent Twitter into meltdown.

One clip showed the 37-year-old receiving the ball on the halfway line before beating his man and advancing to goal.

Ignoring the calls from a teammate to cut the ball back, Kaka then spanks it into the top corner – much to the merriment of those online.

You called the @adidasuk rent-a-Pred hotline for a player, I answered. Thank you London , it was a pleasure! The #Predator is definitely 💯% unfair! pic.twitter.com/Iq4L9NQjcm — Kaka (@KAKA) February 8, 2020

The numpty screaming ‘KAKA! KAKA! CUT BACK... CUT BACK!!!!’ at one of the world’s greatest ever footballers, just before Kaka smashes it in the top corner, is my kinda guy. 👍🤣 https://t.co/fNfGnOBtmY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 8, 2020

But while that was a moment to remember for the 2007 Ballon d’Or winner, he’ll likely want to forget the ignominy of getting nutmegged by one local.

@hackneywickfc left back and one of our longest serving players @jamboyfresh nutmegs the legend @kaka in Hackney 💥All my guys are ballers pic.twitter.com/ks7EB6z5Fz — Hackney Wick FC (@HackneyWickFC) February 8, 2020

The Champions League winner did at least accept his fate graciously, giving the man a hug and providing him with a story he’ll likely dine out on for the rest of his life.