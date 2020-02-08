 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Less is Mour: Jose Mourinho’s drastic haircut spawns meme meltdown as Spurs boss goes from ‘The Special One’ to ‘The Bald One’

8 Feb, 2020 11:00
Less is Mour: Jose Mourinho’s drastic haircut spawns meme meltdown as Spurs boss goes from ‘The Special One’ to ‘The Bald One’
© hak_tev/Instagram
Jose Mourinho has made a bold – or should that be ‘bald’ – hairstyle statement amid Tottenham’s Premier League campaign, going for a drastic shaven head that has set social media buzzing.

Mourinho’s new close-cut look was revealed on social media after he paid a visit to luxury London barbers Haks Oscar.

The chop comes as Mourinho and Spurs enjoy a mid-season break before gearing up to continue their assault on the Premier League top four and Champions League places.

It’s a drastic departure from Mourinho’s usual stylish, lengthier pepper-flecked gray look.

The Twitterati jumped on the new image, also dredging up some of Mourinho’s past comments on rival managers and their lack of hair, including Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

However, it’s not the first time that Mourinho, 57, has undergone drastic changes to his look.  

The Portuguese had a similar style back in the 2006-07 season while manager of Chelsea, which coincided with a superb run of form for the London club. Mourinho had said the haircut showed he was ready to “go to war” with his team.

Back in 2017, Mourinho unveiled a shaven look while boss of Manchester United, quipping that "the haircut is a privilege because I’m the kind of guy who can do it and in a one month I have new hair, a new wig!"

RT
Mourinho back in 2017. © imago sportfotodienst

Mourinho's Spurs will be hoping they are a cut above the rest when they meet Aston Villa in the Premier League on February 16, before turning their attentions to the Champions League three days later as they host RB Leipzig in their last 16 first leg fixture.  

