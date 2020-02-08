 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘He’s too old’: Bayern Munich boss plays down talk of stunning move for Cristiano Ronaldo

8 Feb, 2020 10:09
© Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has shot down speculation that the club are keen on Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the Portuguese goal machine is “too old” for the Germans.

A rumor doing the rounds suggested that Bundesliga giants Bayern are keen on making an audacious attempt to lure Ronaldo away from Juventus in the summer.

However, Bayern chief Hainer poured cold water on the story when asked about a potential move – dismissing Ronaldo, who recently turned 35, as “too old” for the team.

"Of course there are always names floating around in the media linking players to the club and that is something totally understandable,” Hainer said.  

“But Cristiano Ronaldo would be too old for us."

Hainer would snub Ronaldo. © augenklick / firo Sportphoto

Despite Hainer’s concerns about Ronaldo’s advancing years, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has hit the ground running in 2020, netting in nine consecutive games for Juventus.

The Portuguese has reached 50 strikes for the Turin club in 70 appearances, as he helps Juve in their pursuit of a ninth successive Serie A title as well as a first Champions League crown since 1996.

Ronaldo is under contract with the Bianconeri – whom he joined from Real Madrid for €100 million (US$110 million) in 2018 – until 2022.

Reports in the New Year suggested that Juve bosses are considering offering an extension to that deal to keep Ronaldo at the club until 2023 – by which time he would be 38.

Despite being well into his 30s, Ronaldo maintains a famously fanatical devotion to keeping in shape and has said that 'biologically' he is around a decade younger.

