Best of the best: Check out these stunning shots from the stars of the Australian Open 2020

4 Feb, 2020 10:21
© Reuters / Edgar Su
The Australian Open delivered a spectacular week of tennis as the best players on the planet showcased their skills in the first Grand Slam tournament of 2020. Check out the best shots the tournament in their highlight reel.

The men's tournament was won by Novak Djokovic, who extended his remarkable 100% record in Australian Open finals by claiming his eighth win from eight finals in Melbourne.

The Serbian star staged a stunning fightback to defeat Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller as he defeated the in-form Austrian 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to win his 17th Grand Slam tournament.

But while Djokovic's winning feeling may have been a familiar one, it was a brand new experience for the women's champion, as Sofia Kenin battled back from a set down to defeat two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza of Spain and claim her first-ever Grand Slam title.

But while Djokovic and Kenin were the toast of the tournament on finals day, the tournament as a whole produced some spectacular action, as players all the way down the draw delivered some memorable tennis in the beautiful Australian sunshine.

Check out the best shots of the tournament via the video above.

