Australian Open 2020: Simona Halep plans shopping trip after quickfire win sends her through to Melbourne semis (VIDEO)

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep needed just 53 minutes to defeat Anett Kontaveit and reach the semi-finals of the Australian open, then said her rapid win meant she had time to go shopping!

The former world No. 1 maintained her impressive record of not losing a set throughout the whole tournament as she dominated the match from start to finish to claim victory 6-1, 6-1 in less than an hour at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Such was Halep's dominance on court, Kontaveit only managed to earn a single break point opportunity during the entire matchup, but was unable to convert it as the Romanian, who was a losing finalist back in 2018, powered to victory in clinical fashion.

Halep will now move on to face Spain's Garbine Muguruza for a place in Saturday's final.

Near Perfect 👏@Simona_Halep remains undefeated against Kontaveit as she dominates 6-1 6-1 in a speedy 53 minutes to reach her second final four in Melbourne.#AO2020 | #AusOpenpic.twitter.com/vyoQgO2IUq — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2020

Also on rt.com Australian Open 2020: Garbine Muguruza says life-changing climb of Mount Kilimanjaro helped inspire her to quarter-final victory

Immediately after her matchup, Halep said she wouldn't stress out watching the quarter-final that followed, instead saying she intended to embark on some retail therapy to relax after her win.

"I will chill, I will just do some shopping like every day because it motivates me," said the 28-year-old.

"Tomorrow I will think about the match, today nothing about tennis."

Halep said she felt in great form, and said she owed her successes in Melbourne to the work put in with her Australian coach, Darren Cahill.

"It's a pleasure to play here in Australia and I'm really happy that I can play my best tennis and go into the semi-finals," she added.

"I felt great today on court. I feel my game, I feel strong on my legs. I knew how to play against her. I was just focused on every point I played.

"I worked a little bit more in the off-season. First time in my life I did the off-season away from home so I could be focused on what I have to do every day, no days off.

"(It) meant a lot for me and this year I started very well. I am feeling much stronger than before."