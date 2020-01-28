Out of stock: Sportswear giant Nike sells out of all Kobe Bryant-related items in wake of tragedy

Sportswear giant Nike said that all Kobe Bryant-related products have sold out on its website, rebutting numerous reports that it temporarily suspended sales to prevent reselling at increased prices.

Visitors to Nike’s website couldn’t find Bryant-linked items with searches redirecting users to the company’s memorial statement.

READ MORE: Sempre Kobe: AC Milan to commemorate tragic boyhood fan Kobe Bryant with black armbands

“Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball,” Nike’s statement read. “He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever.”

Many media outlets suggested the company intentionally pulled the products as part of an effort to stop resellers profiting on the tragedy. There were also reports that Nike would revise its plans to release Bryant’s new signature shoe series which had been scheduled for February 7.

A Nike spokesman, however, denied the reports on Tuesday saying that the company didn’t remove the items from its webstore clarifying that Bryant designed products had sold out within days of the horrific helicopter crash.

You're out of luck if you're looking to grab some Kobe gear from Nike. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hZzoapIIvl — theScore (@theScore) January 28, 2020

The basketball legend partnered with Nike and Adidas for various sneaker series during his lifetime with his shoes similar to the products of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, being one of the most popular among NBA players.

The NBA legend was killed in a private helicopter crash in California along with eight other passengers, including Bryant's daughter, 13-year-old Gianna.

Emergency personnel who arrived at the scene in less than 10 minutes after the shocking tragedy declared there were no survivors in the crash.