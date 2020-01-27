Seeing red! Non-league footballer issued with THREE cards after committing scything fouls just seconds apart (VIDEO)

A non-league footballer had a day to forget on the football field recently after he was shown an incredible THREE cards for a series of fouls which took place within 12 seconds of each other.

Garforth Town's Alex Low hacked down a player from Bridlington Town in the Northern Counties East Football League last weekend as they attempted to mount a counter attack.

The referee, clearly nonplussed by the challenge, waved play on in a move to maintain Bridlington's advantage on the break, only for Low to charge back and once again scythe down an opposition player - this time deep inside his own half.

Also on rt.com 'Sportswashing, plain and simple': Human rights watchdog Amnesty slams Saudi consortium bid for EPL side Newcastle United

In a move rarely seen on a football pitch, the referee approached Low and issued him with two yellow cards - one for each of the fouls - and swiftly followed up with a red card.

Low, for his part, had little issue with the referee's disciplinary measures and jogged off the pitch with little complaint.

The vide of the incident has amassed more than 200,000 views on social media at the time of writing.

Here's something you don't see every day...The ref gives Garforths' Alex Low three cards at once 😲🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/A6a9itEc0O — Garforth Town AFC (@TheGarforthTown) January 26, 2020

This is excellent refereeing! Always a risk to play advantage on a yellow card, especially on edge of area like that but this is very well managed with really good awareness 👏🏻 https://t.co/v92h4OXNiO — Bobby Madley (@BobbyMadley2) January 26, 2020

The scene was reminiscent of an incredible scene at the 2006 World Cup in Germany when English referee Graham Poll showed Croatian defender Josip Simunic THREE yellow cards in the course of the same game for a series of fouls.

Poll had failed to correctly note the first yellow card which he had issued to the player.

That incident was a mistake on the official's part, but in the case of the double-foul at Garforth Town, the referee got his decision-making spot-on.

Former professional referee Bobby Madley even took to social media to give his backing to the referee in the more recent incident.

"This is excellent refereeing!" he tweeted.

"Always a risk to play advantage on a yellow card, especially on edge of area like that but this is very well managed with really good awareness."