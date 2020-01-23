 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘I saw the ice getting closer’: Russian figure skating duo narrowly avoids TERRIFYING fall (VIDEO)

23 Jan, 2020 11:23
Get short URL
‘I saw the ice getting closer’: Russian figure skating duo narrowly avoids TERRIFYING fall (VIDEO)
Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
Russian figure skating duo Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov miraculously avoided a potentially disastrous fall during an overhead lift while performing at the 2020 European Championships in Graz, Austria.

READ MORE: Tutberidze v Tutberidze: Who will win 2020 European figure skating championship?

Prior to the incident the two had flawlessly pulled off the technical elements in their short program, when suddenly Morozov seemed to have difficulty catching his partner coming down. For a moment it looked as though Tarasova might slip through his grasp and crash onto the ice.

‘I saw the ice getting closer’: Russian figure skating duo narrowly avoids TERRIFYING fall (VIDEO)
Sputnik / Alexander Vilf

Fortunately, Morozov managed somehow to maintain his balance, saving Tarasova from what could have been an horrific fall and injury.

It was an accident. I didn’t have time to be frightened, I just saw that the ice getting closer. I was just thinking that I need to land on my feet, plus I knew that Volodya [Morozov] was holding me,” Tarasova said.

But the error did not go unnoticed by the judges, whose deductions dropped the pair into third place, just 0.02 points ahead of Italian pairing Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise.

The pairs short program was won by another Russian duo, Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitri Kozlovskii, who nailed all of their elements and set a new world record with a stunning 82.34 points.

Compatriots Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin came in second in the short program, with 74.92 points. The winners in pair skating will be crowned on Friday after the free routines.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies