Australian Open 2020: Svetlana Kuznetsova knocks out French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova

21 Jan, 2020 11:45
Australian Open 2020: Svetlana Kuznetsova knocks out French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova
Svetlana Kuznetsova © Global Look Press / Xiao Yijiu
Russian tennis star Svetlana Kuznetsova created one of the biggest sensations on the second competitive day of the Australian Open, knocking out French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova from the tournament.

The Czech player was sent packing, losing her first round match in three sets, 2-6, 6-4, 4-6.

The unseeded Russian, considered the underdog in the clash, produced a stunning performance on Tuesday, proving she is still able to compete against top-ranked players.

The two-time Grand Slam winner shocked her Czech counterpart in the first set, winning it 6-2.

The number 15 seed Czech made up for the slow start in the second set, recording a 6-4 win and stretching the game into a nail-biting third set.

The 32-year-old Russian immediately took the initiative to take a 3-1 lead right from the start, before Vondrousova replied with a solid 2-0 run to tie the set at 3-3.

The players both held serve before Kuznetsova managed to break her opponent to win the nerve-wracking third set 6-4, and book a spot in the second round of the Australian Open.

