'Please tell me you got hacked': Fans split after Conor McGregor tweets 'Phenomenal President' Trump on Martin Luther King Day

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has always been a divisive figure within the sport of MMA, but his latest tweet has caused even more controversy, after he tweeted his praise for U.S. President Donald Trump on Martin Luther King Day.

Trump tweeted to mark the occasion of Martin Luther King Day, saying: "It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!"

Surprisingly, McGregor replied, tweeting: "Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA GOAT (signified by a goat emoji). Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet (sic). Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr day America."

McGregor's tweet prompted a string of replies, with a slew of right-leaning tweeters hailing his choice to publicly praise Trump. But there were also a host of tweets from fans who were less than impressed with McGregor's message.

"Please tell me you got f****n hacked," tweeted one fan.

"You just lost a large number of fans," posted another.

Another fan attempted to correct his tweet by suggesting he remove the first three sentences, and improve his spelling.

And one fan suggested he was inheriting a direction taken by another controversial UFC star, Colby Covington.

"He's ripping off @ColbyCovMMA schtick cause ripping off Floyd's backfired. There's no low this guy won't sink to."

McGregor blitzed Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in just 40 seconds to mark his successful return to action, and has been linked with a rematch with Russia's UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who submitted the Irishman back in October 2018 at UFC 229.