 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Please tell me you got hacked': Fans split after Conor McGregor tweets 'Phenomenal President' Trump on Martin Luther King Day

21 Jan, 2020 11:35
Get short URL
'Please tell me you got hacked': Fans split after Conor McGregor tweets 'Phenomenal President' Trump on Martin Luther King Day
© AFP / Steve Marcus;  Nicholas Kamm
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has always been a divisive figure within the sport of MMA, but his latest tweet has caused even more controversy, after he tweeted his praise for U.S. President Donald Trump on Martin Luther King Day.

Trump tweeted to mark the occasion of Martin Luther King Day, saying: "It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017,  that I was sworn into office. So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!"

Also on rt.com Conor McGregor crushes Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246

Surprisingly, McGregor replied, tweeting: "Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA GOAT (signified by a goat emoji). Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet (sic). Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr day America."

McGregor's tweet prompted a string of replies, with a slew of right-leaning tweeters hailing his choice to publicly praise Trump. But there were also a host of tweets from fans who were less than impressed with McGregor's message.

Also on rt.com UFC champion Kamaru Usman's hacked Twitter account posts X-rated threats to McGregor & his partner

"Please tell me you got f****n hacked," tweeted one fan.

"You just lost a large number of fans," posted another.

Another fan attempted to correct his tweet by suggesting he remove the first three sentences, and improve his spelling.

And one fan suggested he was inheriting a direction taken by another controversial UFC star, Colby Covington.

"He's ripping off @ColbyCovMMA schtick cause ripping off Floyd's backfired. There's no low this guy won't sink to."

McGregor blitzed Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in just 40 seconds to mark his successful return to action, and has been linked with a rematch with Russia's UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who submitted the Irishman back in October 2018 at UFC 229.

Also on rt.com McGregor needs Khabib rematch in Russia next to continue ‘real life Rocky story’ after sensational UFC comeback
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies