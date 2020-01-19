'The Boa Constrictor' strikes again! Alexey Oleynik gets 47th career submission with armbar finish at UFC 246 (VIDEO)

Alexey Oleynik did what he does best and scored yet another submission when he fought at UFC 246. Like 46 others have before him, Maurice Greene also fell victim to "The Boa Constrictor" in the grappling department.

UFC 246 featured only a single heavyweight bout. And competing was one of the most experienced against one of the least as Alexey Oleynik fought Maurice Greene.

The 8-3 alum of season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter in Greene entered in off a loss to Oleynik's fellow Russian, Sergei Pavlovich. Unfortunately for him, he would suffer yet another loss by finish.

The bout acted as Oleynik's 73rd of his career. Immediately, Oleynik came out and threw a huge haymaker that missed as Greene threw a kick that connected with the body.

Oleynik threw his haymaker so hard that he briefly fell down from it. More wild shots from each followed but inevitably "The Boa Constrictor" got things to the mat and in his world.

Everyone watching anticipated yet another Ezekiel Choke submission from Oleynik as he's hit the move 11 times prior. Avoiding danger with every move, Greene would wind up getting caught in a scarf hold. With Oleynik's squeeze tightening, Greene was able to hang on and even fired back with some hammer fists to survive until the round ended.

In round two, both men were visibly tired but Oleynik seemed to be the more spent of the two. Throwing punches to close the distance, Oleynik ended up getting the fight to the ground again.

Back to looking for Ezekiel Chokes, Greene wouldn't find it but instead an armbar as the round whittled away. Greene survived for as long as he could but it wasn't enough. The tap came as Oleynik continued to extend.

The win snapped a two-fight losing streak for Oleynik as he scored his 47th career submission win.

We stan Aleksei Oleinik (AKA Papa Ezekiel), especially when he's huffing and puffing his way through scarf-hold chokes and belly-down armbars en route to his 46th sub win at age 42. This is true heavyweight euphoria. #UFC246pic.twitter.com/eKBMjFDqfr — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) January 19, 2020