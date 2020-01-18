'We shouldn't speak about players from other clubs': Jose Mourinho stokes Antonio Conte feud as Inter pursue Spurs star Eriksen

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reignited an old feud with Italian manager Antonio Conte as he accuses the Inter Milan coach of publicly pursuing a transfer for his wantaway Danish star Christian Eriksen.

The 27-year-old Eriksen is out of contract at the end of the season and all indications suggest that the playmaker will not be convinced to sign a new deal at the club, prompting several suitors among Europe's top clubs investigating bringing him on board.

One such potential destination is Inter Milan, with former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte known to be an admirer of the Dane.

However, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has clearly been non-plussed by the speculation and has hit out at his rival coach for publicly discussing one of his players with the media.

"I think Antonio, he has said publicly [about Eriksen]," Mourinho said. "I think we coaches should all behave in the same way in relation to transfers. I think we should always be closed, until something happens.

"So when you ask me about player A, B or C, like when I was asked about three players, how can I speak about three players that are not my players?

"I think we should always be protective. Nothing, nothing. When I see people with responsibilities, speaking about Eriksen... I think we shouldn't speak about players from other clubs until they become our players."

Also on rt.com ‘I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot’: Spurs boss Mourinho cracks up internet after being yellow-carded in Southampton defeat

Mourinho and Conte had a fractured relationship when their careers overlapped in the English Premier League, after Mourinho suggested that he would never be suspended for 'match-fixing' after Conte was handed a ban for a scandal which occurred during his time at Juventus.

In response, Conte called his rival a "little man."

It remains to be seen if Tottenham will sanction the sale of Eriksen in January, particularly given the recent hamstring injury suffered by Harry Kane which threatens to end the England captain's season. The loss of another talismanic star would be a significant blow to the London side who remains 9 points outside the Champions League qualification positions.