'We're just locked in': Tennessee star Derrick Henry shines as Titans stun Ravens to progress to AFC championship game (VIDEO)

The underdog Tennessee Titans produced a shock in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs as they defeated the AFC's top seed Baltimore Ravens to progress to the AFC championship game next weekend.

Powerful running back Derrick Henry – the league's leading rusher – was the star of the show for the Titans as he ran for a remarkable 195 yards and even threw a surprise touchdown pass as the Titans defeated the Ravens 28-12 in Baltimore in the biggest shock of the playoffs so far.

The Titans went into the game as 10-point underdogs, but took an early lead as they capitalized on two failed Ravens' possessions to surge into a two-touchdown lead.

And, with the Titans in control, they never relinquished their lead as they shut down the much-vaunted Ravens offense, and their star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

But while Tennessee's defense had a superb day to stifle the Ravens power-running offense, their own rushing star had an outstanding day.

Henry's 195 yards on the ground made him the first player to rush for 175 yards or more in two NFL Playoff games in the same season.

But despite his heroics on the ground – and his surprise touchdown pass – the hulking 248-pound running back said the secret to his team's success was to ignore the hype about the opposition, keep their views inside the locker room and execute their gameplan as a unit on gameday.

"We don't do much talking," he said after the game.

"We're just going to work and believe in each other. That's our mentality.

"We're just locked in. We believe in each other, we communicate and it's working."

The Titans will move on to face the winners of Sunday's second AFC divisional playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans.