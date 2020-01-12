Auckland Classic: Serena Williams wins first title in three years, donates prize money to Australian bushfire victims (VIDEO)

With just one week to go before the start of the 2020 Australian Open, US tennis icon Serena Williams has shown her readiness to fight for yet another Grand Slam title by winning warm-up event the Auckland Classic on Sunday.

The 38-year-old star defeated fellow American Jessica Pegula in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, claiming her first WTA title since she became a mother.

Before Sunday’s win, Williams’s most recent tennis title was the 2017 Australian Open, which she grabbed while already pregnant.

Ending a three-year title drought, the player donated all her prize money to victims of the devastating bushfires which have swept Australia.

"I've been playing in Australia for over 20 years and it's been really hard for me to watch all the news and everything that has been happening in Australia, with all the fire and... animals and people that have lost their homes," Williams said after the match.

"I decided at the beginning of the tournament... I'd donate all my prize money for a great cause," she added.

The American tennis legend is eyeing her 24th Grand Slam title, hoping to match Margaret Court's all-time tennis record.