 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Philippines temporarily suspends flights from Manila airport after Taal volcano spews ash
HomeSport News

Auckland Classic: Serena Williams wins first title in three years, donates prize money to Australian bushfire victims (VIDEO)

12 Jan, 2020 10:31
Get short URL
Serena Williams © AFP / MICHAEL BRADLEY
With just one week to go before the start of the 2020 Australian Open, US tennis icon Serena Williams has shown her readiness to fight for yet another Grand Slam title by winning warm-up event the Auckland Classic on Sunday.

The 38-year-old star defeated fellow American Jessica Pegula in straight sets 6-3, 6-4, claiming her first WTA title since she became a mother.

READ MORE: 'We owe it to them to listen': Roger Federer issues response after criticism from climate change activist Greta Thunberg

Before Sunday’s win, Williams’s most recent tennis title was the 2017 Australian Open, which she grabbed while already pregnant.

Ending a three-year title drought, the player donated all her prize money to victims of the devastating bushfires which have swept Australia.

"I've been playing in Australia for over 20 years and it's been really hard for me to watch all the news and everything that has been happening in Australia, with all the fire and... animals and people that have lost their homes," Williams said after the match.

"I decided at the beginning of the tournament... I'd donate all my prize money for a great cause," she added.

The American tennis legend is eyeing her 24th Grand Slam title, hoping to match Margaret Court's all-time tennis record.

Also on rt.com 'I finally defend!' World No. 2 Karolina Pliskova powers to victory to retain Brisbane Open title (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies