Homecoming king: Light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev set to defend IBF title in Moscow

Reigning WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion of the world Artur Beterbiev could be set to make the next defense of his IBF title on home soil, according to reports.

TASS has reported that Beterbiev is being lined up to face Chinese challenger Meng Fanlong on March 28 in Moscow after initial plans to hold the bout on Chinese soil fell through.

After purse bids from the potential Chinese promoters failed to reach the required amount to stage the contest, plans have seemingly switched from China to Russia, with Beterbiev looking likely to put his IBF title on the line at home.

"Negotiations are underway. The fight may take place on March 28 in Moscow," a source told TASS.

Chinese promoters had initially outbid Beterbiev's promoters Top Rank, with a bid of $1.9 million outstripping the $1.32 million offered by the U.S. promotion.

Also on rt.com The Khabib of boxing - Artur Beterbiev, the most dangerous man in the sport (VIDEO)

Beterbiev, who has been dubbed "The Khabib Nurmagomedov of Boxing" after his dominant displays in the ring, has a perfect professional record of 15 wins, zero losses, with all of the 34-year-old's victories coming by way of knockout.

His upcoming opponent Fanlong is also unbeaten, with a record of 16-0 (10 KOs).