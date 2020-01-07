 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Roman Abramovich plowed $325 MILLION into Chelsea last season in show of commitment – but $35 million went on Conte sacking

7 Jan, 2020 13:26
© AFP
Details of Chelsea’s 2018-19 accounts have revealed billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich pumped £247million (US$325 million) into the club for the period – but paid out over £26 million in the sacking of Antonio Conte.

The Blues recently revealed that they had made a loss of almost £100 million during the last financial year (ending June 30, 2019).

More details of those figures have shown that – despite not attending a home match for more than a year after suffering visa woes following the Skripal spy poisoning scandal – Russian owner Abramovich invested to the tune of almost £250 million in 2018-19.

It will be taken as a sign that Abramovich, 53, remains committed to the club he has owned since 2003, amid speculation of interest from a number of potential domestic and foreign buyers, including US baseball billionaire Todd Boehly.

Among the significant expenses for 2018-19 was the £26.6 million outlay in compensation and legal fees related to the sacking of Italian manager Antonio Conte and his coaching team in July of 2018.

Former Blues boss Conte. © Global Look Press

Former Juventus and Italy boss Conte, 50, guided the Blues to the 2017 Premier League title in his first season in charge, but was dismissed a year later, sparking bitter legal wrangling with Chelsea over compensation.

"Exceptional items in the current year of £26.6m relate to changes in respect of the men's team management and coaching staff, together with associated legal costs," said Chelsea's 2018-19 accounts, as cited by Sky Sports.

The Conte payment means the club have now forked out more than £90m in compensation to sacked managers since Abramovich gained ownership of Chelsea a decade and a half ago.

Conte has since moved on to Inter Milan, while his replacement at Stamford Bridge, fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri, lasted just a single season before the mutual decision to part ways as he headed to Juventus.

Frank Lampard is currently in charge as the midfield playing legend oversees a focus on youth in the team.

