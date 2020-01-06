Australia’s cricketing ‘King of Spin’ Shane Warne sells prized Baggy Green cap for bushfire victims

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has opened the bidding on his iconic Baggy Green cap in order to raise funds for those affected by the devastating bushfires which have ravaged the continent.

The 50-year-old, known as the 'King of Spin', announced the move during day four of the third test between Australia and New Zealand.

Warne wore the cap during his 145-match Test career for Australia, in which he took 708 wickets.

"The horrific bushfires in Australia have left us all in disbelief. The impact these devasting fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all," the cricket star wrote on Twitter.

"Lives have been lost, homes have been destroyed and over 500 million animals have died too. Everyone is in this together and we continue to find ways to contribute and help on a daily basis."

All money raised will go to charities helping victims of the horrific wildfires, including the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

On Sunday, tennis stars Maria Sharapova and Ashleigh Barty said they would donate money to help combat the horrific consequences of the apocalyptic fires.

Barty said she will transfer her prize money from the Brisbane International to the bushfire relief fund, while Sharapova announced she will donate $25,000.