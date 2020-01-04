Fedor Chalov: Roman Abramovich's Chelsea linked with January move for CSKA Moscow striker

CSKA Moscow's 21-year-old forward Fedor Chalov could be set for a seat at football's top table, with Roman Abramovich reportedly set to open his checkbook to secure the signature of one of the Russian game's hottest properties.

Despite a relatively barren season in front of goal in the Russian top division this year which has seen him find the net just 6 times in 27 appearances across all competitions, Chalov remains considered by many as one of the most promising young goalscorers in Europe and has drawn the eyes of several Premier League scouts in recent weeks.

The two-times capped Russian international, who finished as the top scorer in the Russian Premier League last season, was subject to a big money bid from Crystal Palace prior to the start of the season - an offer which was rejected by the CSKA Moscow hierarchy. Premier League club Brighton are also understood to have registered their interest.

It remains to be seen, though, if the club will be able to resist advances from the likes of Chelsea who are looking to bolster their forward line in January after the transfer embargo the club were placed under was commuted, once again allowing them to conduct business in the transfer market after they were prohibited from doing so last summer.

Instead of overseeing a player overhaul after taking over from Maurizio Sarri in the summer, new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has instead placed his focus in promoting players from the club's youth academy which has given players like Tammy Abraham an opportunity which has been seized with both hands.

However, Chelsea's rotation options - Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud - have flattered to deceive as backups to the impressive Abraham, leading to speculation that Chelsea are running the rule over a number of players with the intention of bolstering their attacking options.

Lyon forward Moussa Dembele and German striker Timo Werner, as well as Borussia Dortumund wunderkind Jadon Sancho are all thought to be on Abramovich's radar but it is thought that Chalov may be easier to prize away from his club in the January transfer window.

Since Abramovich took the reigns at Chelsea in 2003, he has presided over the signings of former Russia captain Alexey Smertin and winger Yury Zhirkov, neither of whom made a significant impression at Stamford Bridge.