'Tragic day': French football in mourning after Guingamp striker Nathael Julan dies in car crash

The French football community is mourning the loss of Guingamp forward Nathael Julan, who died in an accident at the age of 23, his parent club confirmed late on Friday night.

"L'En Avant Guingamp is in mourning," said a statement from the club.

"The club had the immense pain to learn this afternoon of the accidental death of its player Nathael Julan.

"On this tragic day, all members of the club join together to express their sad condolences to Nathael's family."

The official statement did not elaborate on the details of Julan's death, but reports from the French media, including L'Equipe, stated that the player had died in a car crash following a training session.

Striker Julan came up through the ranks at Le Havre and made his professional debut for the club in 2015 in a Ligue 2 match.

The young striker went on to make 42 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals, before signing for Ligue 1 side Guingamp in January 2018.

After making 10 appearances for the side, he was loaned out to Valenciennes last January before returning to the club in the summer following Guingamp's relegation to Ligue 2.