Money on Merseyside: Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov eyes investment in Premier League Everton

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has reportedly said that he's keen to invest in Premier League club Everton and team up with the club's majority shareholder, his friend and business partner Farhad Moshiri.

According a report by the Financial Times, former Arsenal investor Usmanov, who sold a 30 percent stake in the London club to American rival Stan Kroenke in August 2018, is scoping out potential methods of investment into Everton.

The Russian tycoon's holding company USM have sponsored Everton's Finch Farm training ground since 2017 but Usmanov said he was also interested in the naming rights of their proposed new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

"It's not obligatory for me to participate myself. I could sponsor them. I could be a shareholder," said Usmanov.

"They're going to build a new stadium. Why not the USM Arena?"

The injection of cash would certainly be welcome at the club. Everton are the crosstown rivals of current European and World Club champions – and runaway Premier League leaders – Liverpool, and have recently replaced sacked boss Marco Silva with world-renowned Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The Toffeemen currently sit in 11th place in the Premier League, with 25 points from their 21 league games played.