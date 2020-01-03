Kyrgios leads the way: Tennis ace inspires Australian sport to unite to raise funds for bushfire victims

Australian sports stars have come together to help raise much-needed funds for the victims of the country's bushfires that have blighted the nation over the last few months.

Wildfires have destroyed more than 13 million acres of bushland and more than 1,000 homes across the nation, leading to a host of Australian sporting figures uniting in a bid to help those affected.

It started on Thursday when tennis star Nick Kyrgios called for the organization of a fundraising exhibition event ahead of the Australia Open, which kicks off in Melbourne on January 20.

The tennis ace, who often hits the headlines for less-positive reasons, has pledged to donate $200 for every ace he serves during Australia's tennis summer, and he has been joined by a number of other players, including former US Open champion Samantha Stosur.

Also on rt.com Ace gesture: Tennis ace Nick Kyrgios to donate cash for each of his aces to aid victims of Australian bushfires

In addition, Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn have made similar pledges, as they promised to donate $250 for every six they hit during Australia's Big Bash League Twenty20 tournament.

A-League soccer clubs from the state of Victoria are pitching in to help, as is top-rated NBA draft prospect LaMelo Ball, who has offered to donate one month's salary from the Illawarra Hawks team.

In response to Kyrgios' callout, Tennis Australia announced on Friday that it would hold a "Rally for Relief" exhibition match at the Rod Laver Arena, which will raise funds, while proceeds from Jessica Mauboy's concert the day before the start of the Australian Open will also be donated to the Red Cross appeal.