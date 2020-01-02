'This is the best I've seen him': Coach John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is in the form of his career ahead of UFC comeback

Conor McGregor's latest absence from the cage won't hinder him when he faces Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone later this month, according to his coach John Kavanagh, who says that the Irishman has never looked better in training.

McGregor will top the UFC 246 card on January 18, well over a year removed from his last octagon appearance in which he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov. But if he looked somewhat off the pace during that fight, his coach says that his prized student is back to his best.

Also on rt.com ‘Bad idea’: Conor McGregor should forget plans for Jorge Masvidal fight, says UFC chief Dana White

McGregor is due to fly out to Las Vegas in the coming days in advance of his test against the experienced American fighter, Kavanagh revealed some insider information on social media.

"Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas," he wrote.

"Can honestly say this is the best I’ve seen him and I wasn’t sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, I’m just glad to have a good seat!"

Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas. Can honestly say this is the best i've seen him and i wasn't sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, i'm just glad to have a good seat! #UFC246 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) January 1, 2020

The fight comes as the first part of what McGregor has described as a three-fight 'season' in 2020. A win against Cerrone will line him up to be the next challenger at 155lbs, says UFC president Dana White, but McGregor's timeline is complicated somewhat by Khabib Nurmagomedov's April clash with Tony Ferguson, as well as Ramadan, which falls shortly thereafter.

McGregor has also expressed an interest in fighting Jorge Masvidal after the Florida native won the UFC's 'BMF' title in November, though White has appeared to caution against that move by suggesting that Masvidal is "too big" for McGregor - a notion rubbished by the Dubliner.

Whatever route McGregor's immediate career takes, his fans will be hoping that the notorious Irishman is back to his best. When he is on form, most analysts would agree that there isn't a more entertaining fighter in the sport.