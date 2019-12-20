UEFA warns Turkish club Medipol Basaksehir over military salute in support of country’s campaign in Syria

European football's governing body UEFA has issued an official warning to Turkish football club Medipol Basaksehir, whose players made a military salute to celebrate a goal in a UEFA Europa League game.

The footballers made the controversial gesture on October 24 while playing against Austria's Wolfsberger in Istanbul. Several players raised their hands towards their foreheads to celebrate the team’s only goal in that match.

READ MORE: 'A huge honor': New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta targets silverware after joining the Gunners

Despite having no official confirmation from the team, the salute was viewed by many as an action made in support of Turkish military operations in Syria.

Selam çakacak adamı olmayanlar gol yağmuruna tutulurken .#basaksehir 'in selam çakan aslanları Almanya'yı devirerek lider oldu.Tebrikler @ibfk2014pic.twitter.com/iC8nZZH9am — İBRAHİM ATAŞ 🇹🇷 (@brahimAta15) December 13, 2019

The UEFA Disciplinary Committee, which investigated the incident, condemned the club for the military salute, warning Basaksehir of possible sanctions if the action is performed again.

Earlier this week, UEFA decided not to penalize Turkey for the same military ‘celebrations’ by national team players during the Euro 2020 qualifiers in Turkey and France.