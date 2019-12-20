 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UEFA warns Turkish club Medipol Basaksehir over military salute in support of country’s campaign in Syria

20 Dec, 2019 18:27
Turkish players salute at the end of the Euro 2020 game © AFP / Alain JOCARD
European football's governing body UEFA has issued an official warning to Turkish football club Medipol Basaksehir, whose players made a military salute to celebrate a goal in a UEFA Europa League game.

The footballers made the controversial gesture on October 24 while playing against Austria's Wolfsberger in Istanbul. Several players raised their hands towards their foreheads to celebrate the team’s only goal in that match.

Despite having no official confirmation from the team, the salute was viewed by many as an action made in support of Turkish military operations in Syria.

The UEFA Disciplinary Committee, which investigated the incident, condemned the club for the military salute, warning Basaksehir of possible sanctions if the action is performed again.

Earlier this week, UEFA decided not to penalize Turkey for the same military ‘celebrations’ by national team players during the Euro 2020 qualifiers in Turkey and France.

