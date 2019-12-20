‘I want to change the shape of my nose’: Figure skating ace Medvedeva on plastic surgery

Figure skating star Evgenia Medvedeva, who is widely considered one of the most beautiful female athletes in the sport, has suddenly revealed that she would like to change the shape of her nose with the help of plastic surgery.

The 20-year-old skater said that she had dreamed of reshaping her nose since childhood, underlining that surgical corrections help people to obtain confidence.

READ MORE: At the cutting edge: Why Zagitova’s decision to suspend career instigated ‘war’ in Russian figure skating

“I don’t want to change anything in my personality. Thanks to my personality, which is good on the one hand and complex on the other, I’ve achieved everything that I have. I’m surrounded by those people whom I need most,” Medvedeva said.

“What about my face? Yes, I would agree to change something. I’m really not against plastic surgery, I treat those things easily. If you want to correct something, do it to feel more confident. I would change the shape of my nose, I have constantly talked about that since childhood. Will I do it or not? That’s a big question,” the two-time world champion added.

Also on rt.com ‘I’m trying to save my health & legs’: Russian figure skating star Evgenia Medvedeva on attempts to land quad (VIDEO)

Medvedeva, who moved to Canada after winning the silver medal at the 2018 Olympics, is now getting ready to perform at next week’s national championship in Krasnoyarsk.

The renowned skater, who had been unbeaten for two consecutive seasons, will try to ‘survive’ in an uncompressed battle for spots on the national team along with dozens of other competitors, including immensely talented quad-jumping athletes.

The Olympic silver medalist got off to a slow start this season, finishing just fifth at Skate Canada - a result which didn’t allow her to qualify for the Grand Prix final.