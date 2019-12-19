Russian anti-doping agency to appeal WADA’s 4-year suspension at CAS

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) plans to file an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) attempting to overturn a four-year ban imposed on the country over alleged manipulations of Moscow laboratory data.

On Thursday, RUSADA Supervisory Board Chairman Alexander Ivlev said that the body’s long-lasting dialogue with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will continue in court after the Russian side disagreed with the sanctions imposed by the anti-doping watchdog.

“I’m ready to announce a decision taken at RUSADA Supervisory Board meeting which was held today,” Ivlev said. “We have discussed the recent decision to proclaim RUSADA non-compliant with WADA code and all the consequences triggered by the verdict. RUSADA Supervisory Board members have decided to disagree with the WADA’s decision.”

“We will present our recommendations to RUSADA Executive Board before filing a disagreement letter on behalf of the RUSADA chief. It will be done within 10-15 days. Then the ball will be on WADA’s side and we will continue our dialogue within the legal framework.

“Judicial companies which will be involved in this legal process will take into account numerous arguments presented by Russia. Unfortunately we have different points of view with WADA, so our dialogue will be continued and will enter a juridical phase,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Russia’s president labeled WADA’s sanctions against Russia as “unfair” and “contradicting common sense.”

At the start of December WADA’s Executive Committee unanimously voted to hand a four-year ban to Russia, prohibiting the country from taking part in and hosting international sporting events.