 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police use tear gas against French pension reform protesters in Paris
HomeSport News

'Couldn't be more deserving': Tom Brady leads tributes as New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees SMASHES two NFL records

17 Dec, 2019 14:46
Get short URL
'Couldn't be more deserving': Tom Brady leads tributes as New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees SMASHES two NFL records
©  AFP / Chris Graythen
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has enshrined himself into the NFL history books as he broke the all-time records for touchdown passes and completion percentage during his team's 34-7 win against Indianapolis on Monday.

The 40-year-old Brees threw four touchdowns as the Saints breezed to a comprehensive victory against the Colts, enhancing their chances of a first-round bye in the playoffs, while overtaking Peyton Manning's touchdown record. 

Brees has now thrown 541 scores in his time in the league, two ahead of the record initially set - somewhat coincidentally - by Colts legend Manning. Brees also completed an incredible 29 of 30 passes during the victory for a completion percentage of 96.7%, beating the record 96.6% record set by Philip Rivers.

Also on rt.com Named and shamed: The NFL coaches having a disastrous impact on their teams

"It was special, everything about the night," Brees said to the media after the game.

"It makes you shake your head. I'm not sure how we got here. It makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes because I never thought I would have the chance to be a part of something like this."

The touchdown record could be set to change hands again this season with New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady currently standing at 538 touchdowns and Brady was quick to pay tribute to Brees following his accomplishment.

"Congrats drew!! Couldn’t be more deserving," Brady wrote on Twitter. "Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying."

Brees already holds the NFL records for pass completions with 6,792 and passing yards with 72,577.

The Saints, who have already won the NFC South, have a record of 11-3 as we approach the final weeks of the regular season and will battle with San Francisco, Seattle and Green Bay - all of whom who are also 11-3 for the season - for the top two seeds in the NFC playoffs. 

Also on rt.com Divine Interception: Fans react as Pope Francis tweet features NFL hashtag

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies