'Couldn't be more deserving': Tom Brady leads tributes as New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees SMASHES two NFL records

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has enshrined himself into the NFL history books as he broke the all-time records for touchdown passes and completion percentage during his team's 34-7 win against Indianapolis on Monday.

The 40-year-old Brees threw four touchdowns as the Saints breezed to a comprehensive victory against the Colts, enhancing their chances of a first-round bye in the playoffs, while overtaking Peyton Manning's touchdown record.

Brees has now thrown 541 scores in his time in the league, two ahead of the record initially set - somewhat coincidentally - by Colts legend Manning. Brees also completed an incredible 29 of 30 passes during the victory for a completion percentage of 96.7%, beating the record 96.6% record set by Philip Rivers.

"It was special, everything about the night," Brees said to the media after the game.

"It makes you shake your head. I'm not sure how we got here. It makes your whole life and career flash before your eyes because I never thought I would have the chance to be a part of something like this."

The touchdown record could be set to change hands again this season with New England Patriots veteran quarterback Tom Brady currently standing at 538 touchdowns and Brady was quick to pay tribute to Brees following his accomplishment.

Congrats drew!! Couldn’t be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying 😉 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 17, 2019

Brees already holds the NFL records for pass completions with 6,792 and passing yards with 72,577.

The Saints, who have already won the NFC South, have a record of 11-3 as we approach the final weeks of the regular season and will battle with San Francisco, Seattle and Green Bay - all of whom who are also 11-3 for the season - for the top two seeds in the NFC playoffs.