‘Rodchenkov’s data is illegal, how can you take it as authentic?’ – Russian Sports Minister

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov has said that comparing data from the Moscow laboratory with information provided by fugitive doctor Grigory Rodchenkov is inherently unreliable.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, the Russian sports chief underlined that Russia has fully met all the requirements stipulated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), criticizing the body for using “illegal” data provided by Rodchenkov as evidence.

“Moscow laboratory data was constantly renewed and corrected, this is not a secret,” Kolobkov said.

“But I think it’s impossible to compare it with data provided by Rodchenkov. Because this data is illegal! It was created and provided by some unknown and unreliable source. All accusations against Russia were based on the Rodchenkov data. Can you imagine a criminal or civil proceedings being opened on the basis of a stolen data? Where was it taken from? It’s absolutely unclear. Why is it taken as an uncontestable model? It’s also unclear,” he added.

Kolobkov said that the Russian authorities still haven’t received any meaningful explanation from WADA towards the Rodchenkov data which they think to be “authentic.”

“The Russian Investigative Committee asked (WADA) to present all the necessary information regarding the Rodchenkov data and why it is regarded as authentic. We still haven’t received any answers,” the sports minister said.

The doping row surrounding Russian sport flared up more than a month ago, after the world anti-doping watchdog allegedly found inconsistencies in data extracted from a Moscow laboratory and initiated a procedure of reviewing the status of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA).

On Monday, Russia was handed a four-year ban from major sporting events, including the Olympics and football World Cup, after the WADA Executive Committee approved sanctions.