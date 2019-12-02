Ronaldo will NOT attend Ballon d'Or ceremony, amid speculation leaked list shows Messi winning - reports

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly not be attending Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris amid specualtion a leaked list of winners sees not only rival Lionel Messi scoop the award, but himself left out of the top 3 altogether.

Earlier in the day an alleged leaked list showed Ronaldo's Argentine rival Lionel Messi pick up the award ahead of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and teammate Mohamed Salah with the five-time winner Ronaldo in fourth.

Now reports have surfaced that the Juventus winger will not be present at the ceremony in the French capital, as reported by French publication Foot Mercato, citing Goal France, adding to speculation the list order may have been correct.

However, the real reason for Ronaldo missing the event is more likely to be that he is double-booked with the Gran Galà del Calcio 2019 awards held on the same night.

The Portuguese captain was named the Italian Footballer's Association Footballer of the Year for 2019, where the 34-year-old was pivotal as Juventus cruised to the 2018/19 Scudetto, and will collect his award at the Gran Galà event in Milan on Monday.

It was reported on Saturday that Ronaldo had won the award, which was previously held by Mauro Icardi for 2018. One day later, Ronaldo netted the equalizer from the spot for the Turin club as they drew 2-2 with Sassuolo on Sunday at Allianz Stadium.

Further speculation that Messi had picked up his sixth gong surfaced last week when Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported that the Argentine ace had even been informed he had won.