UFC star’s stepdaughter confirmed dead as authorities identify remains

The stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris has been confirmed dead after authorities in Alabama formally identified her remains following their discovery in a wooded area earlier this week.

Officials from the the Auburn Police Department confirmed that the remains belonged to Aniah Blanchard, 19, who disappeared on October 23.

She was last seen on CCTV footage at a convenience stores, and police later found her black Honda abandoned at an apartment complex in Montgomery, with Blanchard’s blood also discovered in the car.

The disappearance sparked a month-long search, with figures from the MMA community pledging support and financial reward for any assistance in helping conclude the investigation.

Police confirmed the news of her death after analysis by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, having found her remains on a county road in Macon County.

Law Enforcement has confirmed to us that it is Aniah that they found.I’m devastated to hear this news. I’m heartbroken for Walt and his family. Thank you everyone for the support including the local and state Alabama law enforcement, media, athletes, managers and fans. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/MlWcn3iG2F — Dana White (@danawhite) November 27, 2019

The case is being treated as a homicide investigation, and three arrests were earlier made in connection with Blanchard’s disappearance.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, has been detained and is said to have been seen forcing Blanchard into her car and driving away. Antwain Shamar Fisher, 35, of Montgomery, has also been arrested on kidnapping charges, allegedly helping dispose of evidence, while David Johnson Jr. has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution, ESPN reports.

Confirmation of Blanchard’s death prompted an outpouring of grief in the MMA community, with condolences being offered to Harris and his family.

The loss of Aniah Is an unimaginable tragedy and UFC extends its deepest condolences to Walt and his family during this difficult time. We thank everyone for their support, including local and state Alabama law enforcement, media, athletes, managers and fans. pic.twitter.com/XmjcKsmO89 — UFC (@ufc) November 27, 2019

Condolences and prayers for Walt Harris and his family. 😢😞#ripaniah — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) November 25, 2019

I wish to convey my deepest condolences to @thebigticket205 and his family and let them know they are all in our thoughts and prayers. I am so sorry for your tragic loss. I can only hope that your love for each other will see you through — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) November 26, 2019

The 36-year-old heavyweight, nicknamed ‘The Big Ticket’, had been due to face Alistair Overeem in the main event at UFC Washington this weekend, but pulled out on the news of his stepdaughter’s disappearance.