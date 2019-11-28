 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

UFC star’s stepdaughter confirmed dead as authorities identify remains

28 Nov, 2019 10:20
Get short URL
UFC star’s stepdaughter confirmed dead as authorities identify remains
AFP / social media
The stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris has been confirmed dead after authorities in Alabama formally identified her remains following their discovery in a wooded area earlier this week.

Officials from the the Auburn Police Department confirmed that the remains belonged to Aniah Blanchard, 19, who disappeared on October 23.

She was last seen on CCTV footage at a convenience stores, and police later found her black Honda abandoned at an apartment complex in Montgomery, with Blanchard’s blood also discovered in the car.  

The disappearance sparked a month-long search, with figures from the MMA community pledging support and financial reward for any assistance in helping conclude the investigation.

Police confirmed the news of her death after analysis by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, having found her remains on a county road in Macon County.  

The case is being treated as a homicide investigation, and three arrests were earlier made in connection with Blanchard’s disappearance.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, has been detained and is said to have been seen forcing Blanchard into her car and driving away. Antwain Shamar Fisher, 35, of Montgomery, has also been arrested on kidnapping charges, allegedly helping dispose of evidence, while David Johnson Jr. has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution, ESPN reports.

Confirmation of Blanchard’s death prompted an outpouring of grief in the MMA community, with condolences being offered to Harris and his family.

The 36-year-old heavyweight, nicknamed ‘The Big Ticket’, had been due to face Alistair Overeem in the main event at UFC Washington this weekend, but pulled out on the news of his stepdaughter’s disappearance.   

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies