Female amateur MMA fighter dies of brain injuries suffered during UK fight

19 Nov, 2019 09:42
Women’s amateur MMA fighter Saeideh Aletaha has died at the age of 26 after suffering brain injuries during a bout in Southampton, UK, at the weekend.

Aletaha lost her fight at the Fast and Furious Fight Series (FFS) event on Saturday night and was attended to by ringside doctors before being rushed to hospital, where she later died.  

Nicknamed ‘Sai’, Aletaha was a Muay Thai and kick-boxing specialist who fought out of the Lookborai and Exile gyms in Southampton.

An engineer by trade, she studied Industrial Design and Technology at Loughborough University.

Aletaha’s local gym paid tribute to the amateur British-Iranian fighter, calling her “a lovely character with a beautiful soul.”

“Her dedication to the sport was 110% traveling miles every day just to train. She found her place with us just a few months ago but has become apart of the family and will be sorely missed,” a message on Facebook said.

Hampshire police have launched an investigation, while FFS issued a message on its Facebook page stating that “full medical cover” had been provided throughout the event.

"All competitors get in prepared that they may be injured, and this is something not expected to happen 99.9 percent of the time.”

"But, it can, and in this we make the environment as safe as possible with pre and post medicals from a doctor, and full medical cover throughout."

"Safety is not something ever skimped on in any of our 19 shows and all matches are made equal."

