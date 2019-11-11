 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘TWICE!’: Irate Guardiola spawns deluge of memes after 3-1 defeat at Anfield

11 Nov, 2019 12:20
© Paul Ellis / AFP
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has become a hugely popular meme overnight following his furious indignation at refereeing decisions in his side's 3-1 defeat to title challengers Liverpool.

The long-anticipated clash of the Premier League titans was always guaranteed to be full of drama, contentious decisions and electrifying football, but Pep's apoplectic rage at the officiating stole the show. 

City fans and players screamed for a penalty after it appeared that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold had handled the ball, but City midfielder Bernardo Silva had already touched the ball with his own hand, so the penalty shouts were shot down by referee Michael Oliver. 

Later in the game, Alexander-Arnold incurred the wrath of City fans and players after appearing to handle the ball again, only for the official to wave play on. 

Guardiola could not contain himself at this point, and erupted at fourth official Mike Dean, screaming "TWICE! TWICE!" in abject disbelief, while gesticulating with his hands and rolling his eyes towards the heavens. Enter the online meme makers. 

Guardiola was further ridiculed online for his apparently sardonic "Thank you so much" to the ref after the final whistle. 

The memes and mockery will add insult to injury as City suffered their third loss in 12 matches, to their fierce (and unbeaten) league rivals no less, slipping to nine points behind Liverpool and slotting into fourth place behind both Chelsea and Leicester City. 

"Always be positive and never give up, that's why we won back-to-back titles," Guardiola said after the match. "We want to fight until the end. We dropped points for our faults. For other things we cannot control."

