Russian youngster Rublev beats Cilic to seal spot in Kremlin Cup final

Andrey Rublev defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic to book a spot in Sunday’s Kremlin Cup final as the young Russian tennis star continued his impressive form on home soil.

Sixth seed Rublev edged the first set 7-5 against the Croatian former US Open winner – seeded third in Moscow – before taking an equally tight second set 6-4.

Rublev, 21, now moves on to Sunday’s final against French number seven seed Adrian Mannarino, who saw off Andreas Seppi of Italy in straight sets in their semi-final.

The sky is the limit in Moscow 🇷🇺☝️@AndreyRublev97 sets up a Kremlin Cup final with Mannarino after beating Cilic 7-5 6-4! pic.twitter.com/W5kMGR3lHq — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 19, 2019

Russian youngster Rublev has been on the comeback trail this year after injury woes forced him to sit out a significant part of the 2018 season.

He dropped as low as 115 in the world rankings earlier this year, but has since begun an upward trajectory that now sees him sit just outside the top 30.

He has boosted his credentials further on home soil this week as he bids for a second senior title to add to the one he picked up at the 2017 Croatia Open Umag.

In Sunday’s women’s final in Moscow, home favorite Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will meet Swiss star Belinda Bencic.