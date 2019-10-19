 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Russian youngster Rublev beats Cilic to seal spot in Kremlin Cup final

19 Oct, 2019 19:07
Get short URL
Russian youngster Rublev beats Cilic to seal spot in Kremlin Cup final
Sputnik
Andrey Rublev defeated Croatia’s Marin Cilic to book a spot in Sunday’s Kremlin Cup final as the young Russian tennis star continued his impressive form on home soil.

Sixth seed Rublev edged the first set 7-5 against the Croatian former US Open winner – seeded third in Moscow – before taking an equally tight second set 6-4.   

Rublev, 21, now moves on to Sunday’s final against French number seven seed Adrian Mannarino, who saw off Andreas Seppi  of Italy in straight sets in their semi-final.

Russian youngster Rublev has been on the comeback trail this year after injury woes forced him to sit out a significant part of the 2018 season.

READ MORE: ‘People put RIP to my name’: Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev on stunning comeback to elite tennis (VIDEO)

He dropped as low as 115 in the world rankings earlier this year, but has since begun an upward trajectory that now sees him sit just outside the top 30.

He has boosted his credentials further on home soil this week as he bids for a second senior title to add to the one he picked up at the 2017 Croatia Open Umag. 

In Sunday’s women’s final in Moscow, home favorite Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will meet Swiss star Belinda Bencic.

Also on rt.com Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova sets up Kremlin Cup final date with Swiss star Belinda Bencic

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies